New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday busted a hookah bar running in the basement of a property dealer's office in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area and arrested 17 people, officials said.

The city government has imposed a lockdown across the national capital due to the increasing coronavirus cases. The accused violated the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines, police said.

"Police received a tip-off and conducted a raid at the basement of Gupta Properties, main Sayyed Nangloi Road, Bhaira Enclave, Paschim Vihar where an illegal hookah bar was being run in violation of the lockdown orders implemented in Delhi," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama said.

The owner of the hookah bar, Sumit Gupta, a resident of Nihal Vihar, was present at the spot. Seventeen people -- 14 guests, two workers and the owner -- were found present in the bar, Dhama said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Paschim Vihar West police station. Police recovered five hookahs, nine coils, nine flavoured packets and other items, they added.

