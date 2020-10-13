Hisar (Haryana) [India], October 13 (ANI): Seventeen juvenile inmates escaped from an observation house in Hisar after attacking jail staff on Monday, police said.

SHO Manoj Kumar Yadav said, "Around 6 pm when the inmates were given food they attacked the jail staff and three staff were injured. There are 97 inmates in this observation house."

"After a count it was found that 17 juvenile inmates escaped. Further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

