Gangtok, Nov 28 (PTI) Sikkim on Sunday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more than the previous day, with the caseload increasing to 32,228, a health department bulletin said.

West Sikkim registered 11 fresh cases, while East Sikkim accounted for six.

The Himalayan state now has 127 active cases.

At least 340 COVID patients have migrated to other states and 31,358 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 403 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours.

The state has so far conducted 2,70,075 sample tests for the infection, including 358 in the last 24 hours.

Sikkim's daily positivity rate stood at 4.7 per cent and the recovery ratio at 98.3 per cent.

