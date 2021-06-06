Port Blair, Jun 6 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 7,105 as 17 more people tested positive for the virus, while one new fatality pushed the death toll in the union territory to 122, a health official said on Sunday.

Of the 17 new cases, 16 were detected during contact tracing while one was airport arrival, he said.

All passengers arriving by flight have to go undergo a mandatory Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) before they are allowed entry into the islands, the official said.

Twenty-four more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 6,876, the official said.

The union territory now has 107 active COVID-19 cases of which 98 are in South Andaman district and nine in North and Middle Andaman district, he said, adding that the Nicobar district of the archipelago is now coronavirus free as it has no active cases.

The administration has so far tested 3,89,785 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.82 per cent.

A total of 1,27,970 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine of which 1,10,576 have received the first dose and 17,394 both doses of the vaccine. The union territory has a total population of 4 lakh people.

Meanwhile, the Information, Publicity and Tourism, secretary of Andaman and Nicobar administration, S K Singh on Saturday said that the administration is vigilant and strict action is being against violators of COVID-19 protocols.

He said, "We cannot be complacent during this present scenario."

Singh said the administration is closely monitoring the situation and has taken necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus.

The secretary said that sufficient number of oxygen concentrators are available to meet the requirements of COVID-19 patients. As on date, he said, more than,1,400 oxygen concentrators are available with the health department.

Meanwhile, Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, Swarajdeep as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) donated 50 oxygen concentrators to Deputy Commissioner of South Andaman district, Suneel Achipaka for treatment of COVID patients requiring oxygen support.

