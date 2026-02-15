Pakistan’s prospects for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 have been severely dented after a comprehensive 61-run defeat to arch-rivals India on Sunday. The loss at the R. Premadasa Stadium leaves the Men in Green in a precarious third position in Group A, trailing behind both India and the United States. India Register 6th Consecutive Win Over Pakistan in T20Is; Ishan Kishan, Bowlers Take Team to Super 8 At T20 World Cup 2026.

Can PAK Still Qualify for Super 8 Stage After Defeat to India?

Despite the setback, Pakistan are not yet officially out of the competition. They currently sit third in Group A with four points from three games. To qualify, they must win their final group fixture against Namibia on Wednesday, February 18.

Pakistan now trails the United States on Net Run-Rate. Pakistan must win convincingly against Namibia to leapfrog the Americans into the second qualification spot. Even if Pakistan gets one point in case the PAK vs NAM is washed out, the Men in Green will go through with 5 points.

Crucial Final Fixtures

The pressure is firmly on Pakistan to deliver a high-margin victory. Should they lose to Namibia, their campaign will end. Conversely, a substantial win or even if the match is abandoned, Pakistan will join India in the next round, maintaining their streak of reaching the latter stages of recent ICC events

This is not the first time Pakistan has faced a precarious group-stage exit. In both the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup, the team relied on mathematical possibilities to stay alive. While they successfully reached the final in 2022 after a series of upsets, their current NRR of -0.403 presents a much steeper challenge this time around if they lose their final Group A match.

