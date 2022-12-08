Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): A 17-year-old youth in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district has allegedly committed suicide by apparently shooting himself with his father's licensed rifle, the police said. No suicide note was recovered.

The incident took place in Adarsh colony under Gola ka Mandir Police Station on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Raj Gurjar, who was a student of Class 11. According to the family members, Raj was studious and there was apparently no problem at home. He was preparing for his IIT entrance exam.

When the family members heard the bullet fired from Raj's room, they rushed towards his room. As soon as they opened the door, they found Raj dead on the floor. They informed the police about the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotiya said as per the preliminary investigation, he was under stress due to online classes. Nonetheless, the actual reason would be known only after the investigation into the mobile and tab used by the youth.

"Further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation and statement of the family members. No suicide note was recovered from the spot," Dandotiya added. (ANI)

