Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 8 (PTI) A 17-year-old NEET aspirant fell to her death from a hostel building in the Landmark City area here, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, a resident of Rajasthan's Barmer district, was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute. She lived on the second floor of an apartment building in Landmark city, they said.

Also Read | ‘Now Become a Hero’: Class 11 Student Stabbed More Than 20 Times by Schoolmates in Broad Daylight in Faridabad, Dies; Case Registered.

The police are yet ascertain if it was a case of suicide or accident and the floor from which she fell, a senior officer said.

Her body has been sent for post mortem, he added.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: India's NDRF Reaches Gaziantep, Starts Search and Rescue Operation.

This is the third incident of a coaching institute student falling from a high-rise building in a month and the second such case in the past 10 days.

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant, identified as Ishanshu Bhattacharya of Dhupguri in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, died after falling from the sixth floor of a hostel building in the city's Jawahar Nagar area last week.

On January 29, a 17-year-old JEE (Mains) aspirant from Maharashtra's Buldana district suffered critical injuries after allegedly falling from the balcony of his hostel building in the city's Vigyan Nagar area. The student is still undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)