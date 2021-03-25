Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) The body of 17-year-old girl with injury marks on her neck was found in a field in Punia village here on Thursday, police said.

Kumari Sushila, daughter of Ramnath, was a resident of Punia and missing since Wednesday evening. Her body was found on Thursday afternoon, they said.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination, they said.

An FIR has been registered but no arrests have been made yet, they said.

