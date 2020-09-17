Ahmedabad, Sep 17 (PTI) Gujarat's Ahmedabad district recorded 171 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 34,408 on Thursday, the state Health Department said.

With the death of four more COVID-19 patients during this period, the toll in the district reached 1,788, said a release by the Health Department.

Also Read | BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti, Hit by COVID-19, Remains Critical at Manipal Hospital; Political Leaders Tweet ‘Condolences’.

Also, 224 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)