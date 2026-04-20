Meta Platforms is preparing for its most significant workforce reduction since 2023, with plans to lay off approximately 8,000 employees starting May 20. Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that this initial round represents roughly 10 per cent of the company's global workforce. The move highlights a broader industry trend where major tech firms are restructuring to prioritise artificial intelligence (AI) investments over traditional corporate headcounts.

Meta's Strategic Pivot to Artificial Intelligence

The upcoming cuts are reportedly driven by CEO Mark Zuckerberg's multi-billion-dollar commitment to AI. According to company insiders, Meta executives are adjusting staffing levels based on gains in AI-driven productivity. The goal is to create a "flatter" organisation with fewer management layers, where AI-assisted tools handle tasks previously managed by human staff. Meta Layoffs 2026: 8,000 Employees To Be Laid Off in AI-Driven Restructuring Plan.

While earlier reports suggested that as much as 20 per cent of the workforce could be at risk, the current plan targets 10 per cent this month, with the possibility of further "rolling" layoffs in the second half of 2026. Meta has declined to comment on the specific figures, stating only that it continues to focus on long-term efficiency.

Broader Tech Sector Retrenchment

Meta is not alone in its aggressive downsizing. The tech sector has seen a volatile start to 2026:

Amazon: Recently trimmed 30,000 corporate roles (approximately 10 per cent of white-collar staff).

Recently trimmed 30,000 corporate roles (approximately 10 per cent of white-collar staff). Block: Reduced its workforce by nearly 50 per cent in February.

Reduced its workforce by nearly 50 per cent in February. The Walt Disney Co: CEO Josh D’Amaro announced 1,000 job cuts across TV, ESPN, and technology divisions.

CEO Josh D’Amaro announced 1,000 job cuts across TV, ESPN, and technology divisions. Sama: The content moderation partner issued layoff notices to 1,108 staffers after Meta terminated their contract.

According to data from tracking site Layoffs.fyi, more than 73,000 tech employees have been laid off globally so far this year, following 153,000 cuts in 2024.

Financial Performance and AI Spending

The layoffs come despite Meta’s robust financial position. Last year, the company generated USD 200 billion in revenue and USD 60 billion in profit. While shares are up nearly 3.7 per cent since the start of 2026, they remain below the record highs seen last summer. Investors have generally rewarded the "Year of Efficiency" strategy, but the high costs of developing proprietary large language models and AI infrastructure continue to weigh on the company’s capital expenditure. The restructuring is viewed by analysts as a necessary step to reallocate funds from labour to the high-cost computing power required for AI. Tech Layoffs 2026: Over 73,000 Jobs Cut As Big Tech Firms Accelerate AI Pivot and Workforce Reduction.

The ripples of Meta’s restructuring are also affecting its third-party partners. Sama, a major content moderation firm, recently finalised a layoff of 1,000 workers after its contract with Meta ended. This transition has raised concerns among labour advocates regarding the working conditions and support for those who previously managed the platform's safety and moderation tasks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).