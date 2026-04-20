New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present at the welcome ceremony of the South Korean President, who was accompanied by the first lady Kim Hea Kyung

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After a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the South Korean President will visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

After his arrival on Sunday in the national capital on a three-day visit, which marks the first time a South Korean leader has visited India in more than eight years, Lee met with members of the Korean community here and stated that the upcoming India-Korea summit could represent a significant milestone for bilateral ties.

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Lee noted that the "summit could mark a turning point, elevating Korea-India relations to an entirely new level." His remarks come at a time of deepening economic and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Highlighting India's evolving role in the international arena, the South Korean President emphasised that "India is no longer just a consumer market, but has emerged as a key country driving global production and supply chains."

This visit underscores Seoul's commitment to strengthening partnerships in South Asia as India continues to position itself as a central hub for global manufacturing and logistical networks.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Lee's visit represents an "important milestone" in furthering the "India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership."

Lee, who assumed office in June 2025, began his official engagements by holding a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The focal point of the state visit remains the bilateral summit between President Lee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. These high-level discussions are anticipated to centre on broadening cooperation in critical sectors such as semiconductors, defence manufacturing, and green energy.

Beyond strategic security, the two leaders are also expected to discuss trade relations, specifically regarding the "Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)." Following the summit, both sides are slated to issue a joint press statement to outline the future trajectory of the relationship.

Reflecting the economic weight of the visit, President Lee is also set to participate in a business forum at Bharat Mandapam and will later call on President Droupadi Murmu.

The foundation for these talks rests on a decade of cooperation, as the relationship between New Delhi and Seoul was upgraded to a "Special Strategic Partnership" in 2015. Since that elevation, bilateral cooperation has expanded significantly across various domains, including infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)