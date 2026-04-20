Silver prices (silver rates) in India remained firm on Monday, April 20, holding steady after a volatile weekend that saw the metal touch historic peaks. According to the latest data from Good Returns, the retail price for silver is quoted at INR 2,74,900 per kilogram in major metropolitan areas, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. While the auspicious buying window for Akshaya Tritiya concluded earlier this morning, domestic rates have remained resilient even as international spot markets show signs of a minor pullback.

Check the latest silver rates today in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida. Silver Rate Today, April 19, 2026: Check Latest Prices Of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities.

City-Wise Breakdown of Silver Rates

While the national average remains high, local market dynamics and varying state taxes continue to create regional price differences. Southern cities, which typically see higher demand for physical silver articles and ceremonial utensils, are currently trading at an INR 5,000 premium over the northern metros.

Silver Rates Today As of April 20, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,74,900 Mumbai INR 2,74,900 Chennai INR 2,79,900 Hyderabad INR 2,79,900 Bengaluru INR 2,74,900 Ahmedabad INR 2,74,900 Kolkata INR 2,74,900 Pune INR 2,74,900 Kerala INR 2,79,900 Vadodara INR 2,74,900

Market Sentiment Post-Festivity

The conclusion of Akshaya Tritiya at 7:27 AM IST today has shifted the market focus from festive retail buying to broader economic indicators. Analysts note that silver has significantly outperformed gold over the past year, with gains exceeding 140 per cent. This surge is attributed to a unique combination of "safe-haven" demand sparked by recent geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and a structural deficit in global supply. Furthermore, industrial demand from the solar energy and electric vehicle sectors continues to provide a strong floor for the "white metal," even when retail interest cools. Gold Rate Today, April 20, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Global Cues and Geopolitical Impact

In international markets, spot silver is currently trading around USD 79.28 per ounce, down approximately 1.4 per cent in the latest sessions. This slight cooling trend follows a sharp rally last week when spot silver neared the USD 81 mark. Traders are currently weighing the impact of heightened tensions in the Gulf of Oman against a fragile 10-day ceasefire in other regional conflicts. Domestic prices in India are particularly sensitive to these shifts, as they influence both the import duty calculations and the overall volatility on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).