Aizawl, May 11 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,796 on Tuesday as 173 more people, including nine policemen, who had returned from West Bengal after election duty, have tested positive for the infection, an official said.

Of the 173 fresh COVID-19 cases, 142 were reported from Aizawl district, Khawzawl (9), Lunglei (8), Saitual (5), Siaha (3), two cases each from Champhai and Mamit districts and one case each was reported from Kolasib and Lawngtlai districts, he said.

While 29 patients have travel history, the rest were found to have locally contracted the infection.

Fifty-nine patients have developed symptoms of COVID- 19 and the rest 114 are asymptomatic, he added.

Mizoram now has 1,854 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,920 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 22 with the death of a 58-year-old man from Aizawl on Monday.

The state has tested 3,33,363 samples for COVID-19 till date, including 3,558 on Monday.

Meanwhile, State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 2,27,481 people, including 57,077 senior citizens have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till Monday.

Of this, 49,650 people have received both doses of the vaccine, she said.

