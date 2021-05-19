Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 19 (PTI) As many as 174 new coronavirus cases were found in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of affected people to 28,585 in the district, an official said on Wednesday.

Also, two more patients succumbed to the virus raising the death toll to 231 in the district, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said.

On the other hand, 441 people recovered from the infection, pushing up the total recoveries to 24,502 in the district while the active cases tally stands at 3,852, she added.

