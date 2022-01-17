Leh, Jan 17 (PTI) Ladakh reported 175 more corona cases, taking the overall caseload in the Union Territory to 23,384, out of which 22,342 people have recuperated while active cases stands at 820, officials said on Monday.

Of the new cases, 156 positive samples were received from Leh district and 19 in Kargil district, the officials said.

According to the officials, the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 222 with 164 fatalities in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

The officials said 89 patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and seven in Kargil after undergoing successful treatment for COVID-19, taking the number of recovered cases in Ladakh to 22,342.

Of the active cases, 702 are under treatment in Leh and 118 in Kargil, the officials said, adding that the total positivity rate in Ladakh stands at 3.8 per cent.

