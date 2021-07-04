Gangtok, Jul 4 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,131 on Sunday as 176 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 308 as no fresh fatality was reported.

South Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 87, followed by 58 in East Sikkim and 31 in West Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 2,101 active cases, while 18,469 people have recovered from the disease and 253 patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 87.4 per cent.

The Himalayan state has tested over 1.67 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 1,367 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding the positivity rate stands at 12.8 per cent.

