Amaravati, Jan 19 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus tally rose to 8,86,245 as 179 cases were added afresh in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

A health department bulletin said the total recoveries went up to 8,77,443 after 231 more patients got cured.

The COVID-19 toll rose marginally to 7,142 following one fresh death.

The number of active cases came down to 1,660, the bulletin added.

In 24 hours, Chittoor district reported 40 fresh cases, Krishna 35 and Guntur 24.

Seven districts reported less than 10 new cases and three others added between 10 and 20.

