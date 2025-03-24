New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The provisional payroll data of Employee State Insurance Scheme (ESIC) revealed that 18.19 lakh new employees had been added in the month of January, 2025, as per a release.

27,805 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of January, 2025 thus ensuring social security to more workers.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 24th Roza of Ramzan on March 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 18.19 lakh employees added during the month, 8.67 lakh employees amounting to around 47.66 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.65 lakh in January, 2025.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde Row: Maharashtra Government To Probe CDR, Bank Transactions of Comedian.

Besides, a total of 85 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of January, 2025 which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)