New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Around 22,000 new establishments were registered under ESI Scheme in November last year and 18.86 lakh new workers were added in the month.

Employees' State Insurance Scheme (ESI Scheme) provisional payroll data for November 2022 was released on Thursday.

According to a Labour Ministry release, the year-on-year comparison of payroll data reflects an increase of 5.24 lakh in net membership in November 2022 as compared to the corresponding month during the last year in 2021.

As per data, over 21,950 new establishments have been registered in the month of November, 2022 under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation ensuring social security cover to their employees.

Of the total 18.86 lakh employees added during the month, 18-25 age group had higher registration with 8.78 lakh employees.

"It shows that the youth are getting good employment opportunities in the country," the release said.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that the enrolment of net female members has been 3.51 lakh in November.

The data shows that a total of 63 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in November.

"It shows that ESIC is committed to delivering its benefits to every section of society," the release said.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, the release said. (ANI)

