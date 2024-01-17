Goalpara (Assam) [India], January 17 (ANI): Assam police on Wednesday recovered a huge cache of explosives, including 1,800 detonators and more than 2,300 pieces of gelatin sticks, from a vehicle in Assam's Goalpara district, officials said.

According to the report, based on secret information, a police team from Goalpara district launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle in the Dhupdhara area of the district on Wednesday evening.

V.V. Rakesh Reddy, Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district, told ANI over the phone that two people were in the vehicle, but they abandoned it and managed to flee from the spot.

"During the search, police recovered a huge cache of gelatin sticks, detonators and other items from the vehicle. The vehicle was coming from the Guwahati side towards the Mankachar area. Our investigation is on," the SP of Goalpara district said.

According to police, the police team recovered 1,800 detonators, 2,356 pieces of gelatin sticks, four-wire bundles, batteries etc. from the vehicle. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

