Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) As many as 181 more birds were found dead on Thursday in Rajasthan where 17 districts have reported cases of avian influenza, according to a bulletin.

A total of 6,903 birds have died in the state since December 25, the animal husbandry department bulletin said.

On the avian influenza situation in Rajasthan, the department said that out of 272 samples from 27 districts, 67 have tested positive for the infection.

On Thursday, 134 crows, 13 pigeons, 25 peacocks and nine other birds were found dead. Since December 25, 6,093 birds have died in the state, including 4,306 crows, 348 peacocks and 477 pigeons, it said

The department said that "uncommon death" of two migratory birds was reported from Bundi and three from Kota.

The death of 59 poultry birds in the state, including five in Jaisalmer, 17 in Kota, 33 in Bundi and four in Jaipur, was also termed "uncommon death" by the department in its bulletin.

