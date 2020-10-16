Ahmedabad, Oct 16 (PTI) Ahmedabad district in Gujarat reported 189 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Friday, the state health department said on Friday.

With this, Ahmedabad's tally of positive cases went up to 39,844.

While 175 people were found positive in Ahmedabad city, 14 cases were reported from rural areas in the last 24 hours, the department said in a release.

Three patients from the city died due to the infection, taking the death toll in the district to 1,882, it said.

The release added that 177 patients were given discharge during the day, taking the recovery tally to 34,489.

Of these, 163 were from the city, while the remaining 14 were from rural parts of the district.

