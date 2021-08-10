Ajmer [Rajasthan], August 10 (ANI): A 19-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in Ajmer on Tuesday over suspicion of theft.

"On Tuesday a PCR call was received at Ajmer Dargah police station that a corpse of a person was lying at a house. Police and FSL teams reached the spot to investigate the matter," said Raghuveer Singh (DSP) Ajmer.

After the initial investigation, the deceased has been identified as Insaf Ali (19). He was allegedly beaten to death by some people after suspicion of theft at a dairy and general store.

The body has been shifted to the JLN hospital for postmortem, added the police.

A complaint has been registered by the mother of the deceased.

"Four people were beating my child and he got injured, I requested them to not beat him and instead hand him over to the police but they kept on beating him and later took the boy in a van," said Hasina Banu, mother of Ali.

Police have registered a complaint and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

