Bahraich, January 7: A court here on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to a 19-year-old man for raping a seven-year-old girl, in an order pronounced in less than three months of the incident. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 Act, Varun Mohit Nigam pronounced the judgement within 27 days of filing the charge sheet, Special Government Advocate Sant Pratap Singh said.

Giving details of the incident, Singh said that on October 30, 2022, a resident of a village in Kotwali Murtiha area had accused 19-year-old Mukku of Dharmapur Bejha village of raping his daughter.

The accused was arrested on November 1 and the police completed the investigation and filed the charge sheet. The court on Saturday sentenced Mukku to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs one lakh to be given to the girl.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said the family members of the victim have expressed gratitude to the police and the judicial system for getting justice in a very short duration.

