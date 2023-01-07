Mumbai, January 7: The Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping his minor daughter at their house in Shadnagar. Police officials said that the accused sexually abused his daughter (14) multiple times for the past few months. Cops also said that the minor girl is pregnant now.

The incident came to light on Wednesday, when a teacher at the school noticed a change in the victim's behaviour and spoke to her in person. The girl narrated her ordeal to the teacher, who then passed the information to Shadnagar police and officials of women and child welfare department. Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Creates Ruckus With ‘Gun’ at Petrol Pump After Argument Over Online Payment; Arrested (Watch Video).

Speaking to the Times of India, Kushalkar, assistant commissioner of police, Shadnagar said, "The officials recorded the statement of the girl in the presence of her family members. In her statement to the police, the minor girl said that her mother passed away in 2013 and that she is the only child of her parents.

The minor girl further said that since the last few months, her father raped her multiples time and even threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone. Four months ago, the minor girl became pregnant after repeated sexual assault. The incident only came to light after a teacher spoke to the girl privately.

The minor girl told the teacher about being raped by her father. Acting on the girl's statement, the police arrested the accused and began an investigation in the matter. During investigation, the accused confessed of committing the crime under the influence of alcohol. Cops also found that the victim is the accused's second wife's daughter. Hyderabad Horror: Newborn Baby Thrown Off Building, Dies; Body Found in Pool of Blood.

An officer said that the accused's children from first wife stay separately after their mother passes away. He was living with his daughter in Shadnagar after his second wife passed away. The accused has been booked under various sections of IPC and the POCSO Act. Another police officer said that the girl was handed over to her maternal family. He also said that arrangements will be made for termination of the minor girl's pregnancy with the family's consent and doctor's approval.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2023 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).