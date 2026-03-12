New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Shahdara district apprehended a 19-year-old woman, identified as Roopa, for her alleged involvement in drug peddling. During the operation, police recovered 55.52 grams of smack (heroin) from her possession in East Delhi's Geeta Colony.

Acting on a tip-off, the ANTF team conducted a raid in the Safeda Jhuggi area of Geeta Colony on March 11 and apprehended the accused, identified as Roopa, a resident of the same locality. During a search, the contraband was recovered from a polythene packet concealed in her clothing.

A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Geeta Colony police station. During interrogation, the accused reportedly revealed the name of the supplier, and police teams are conducting raids to trace the source of the drugs.

Police said Roopa, who works as a daily-wage labourer, had allegedly started selling drugs to earn quick money. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Delhi Police conducted "Operation Aaghat 4.0" on March 1 and 2 as a pre-Holi crackdown targeting bootleggers, drug peddlers, and repeat offenders to prevent illegal activities during the festival.

Speaking to ANI, Joint Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jain said the operation was highly successful. Around 4,000 individuals were rounded up, with over 975 taken into preventive custody and charged.

"Operation Aaghat 4.0 was launched and conducted on March 1 and 2 to crack down on criminal elements, especially bootleggers, drug peddlers, and habitual criminals, ahead of the Holi festival, to prevent them from committing any illegal activities under the guise of Holi... The operation was a major success, with approximately 4,000 people rounded up, over 975 taken into preventive custody, and charges filed against them," said Joint Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jain.

Jain stated that more than 220 people were arrested under the Substances Act, along with action taken under the Arms Act, the Delhi Excise Act, the BNS Act, and the Gambling Act. Over 550 individuals were prosecuted for public drinking, and more than 475 vehicles were seized under the DP Act. Police also apprehended six property offenders, recovering nine motorcycles and 20 stolen mobile phones. (ANI)

