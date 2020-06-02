India News | 194 New COVID-19 Cases Push Madhya Pradesh Tally to 8,283

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): 194 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,283, said the State Health Department on Monday.

While the death toll in the state climbed to 358.

Meanwhile, Gwalior reported 139 new COVID-19 cases so far out of which 57 cases are active cases.

"Through restrictions have been eased, I appeal people not to come out of their homes after 5 PM to avoid crowding," said Gwalior District Collector KV Singh.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country on Monday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 8,392 cases, while 230 more deaths related to the infection were also reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated, and 5,394 deaths. (ANI)

