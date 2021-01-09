Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): A total of 199 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours, the state's health department said.

"In the last 24 hours; 50445 samples are tested in Andhra Pradesh. 199 of them are detected COVID positive. With this, the total number of cases in AP increased to 8,84,689. Of them 2607 are active," it informed in a statement.

As per , as many as 423 persons have recovered from the virus in last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered cases to 8,74,954. A total of 7,128 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 pandemic so far.

Meanwhile, the country's cumulative coronavirus positivity rate has further dropped to 5.79 per cent and there are only 2.15 per cent active cases out of the overall infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

The Ministry informed that the national cumulative positivity rate has reduced from 8.93 per cent to 5.79 per cent in a span of five months.

Fifteen States/Union Territory have a positivity rate less than the national average. Bihar has the lowest Positivity Rate with 1.44 per cent while Jammu and Kashmir has the highest rate with 5.58 per cent.

Among other States/UTs include Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Assam, Punjab, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya.

The country's present active caseload of 2,24,190 consists of just 2.15 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The total recovered cases reached 10,056,651, taking the recovery rate to 96.41 per cent. (ANI)

