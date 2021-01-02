Banda (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) A court in this Uttar Pradesh district has sentenced two accused to 10 years of imprisonment in two different rape cases, where the victims were minor girls.

Assistant District Government Counsel (ADGC) Ramsuphal Singh on Saturday said POCSO court judge Pavan Kumar Sharma found a shopkeeper guilty of raping a 14-year-old Dalit girl in the Dehat police station area of Banda in 2019.

The court sentenced the accused to 10 years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on him.

Sharma said the incident occurred at around 6 pm on April 15, 2019, when the girl had gone to a general shop to buy shampoo. A case was registered against the shopkeeper on a complaint from the victim's brother and since then, the convict was in jail.

The second incident, where the victim was a seven-year-old girl, occurred on October 7, 2018, Singh said.

The girl was playing in front of her house when she was lured by a 23-year-old neighbour who raped her, he added.

The court found the man guilty, sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on him, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)