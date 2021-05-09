Ghaziabad, May 8 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly taking money from people and then cheating them on the pretext of arranging ICU beds equipped with ventilators for COVID-19 patents at hospitals here, police said on Saturday.

The duo was apprehended by GT Road Kotwali police and SWAT personnel.

They have been identified as Mayank (24) and Pradeep (28), and police have recovered Rs 1.95 lakh from their possession, a senior officer said.

Mayank was the mastermind and he confessed that he along with his two accomplices Chirag and Amit duped people, police said.

Chirag and Amit posed as doctors of a hospital and enquired about health status of patients, they said

Another person, Gautam Varshney took money as "admission amount in advance in fake accounts which were generated by him in the names of hospitals, police said.

Chirag, Amit and Varshney were given 30 per cent commission, they said, adding that they will be nabbed soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)