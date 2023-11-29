India News | 2 Brothers Killed in Road Accident in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Nov 29 (PTI) Two siblings were killed when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.

The two brothers - Sanju Giri (35) and Arvind Giri (40) of Dhangaon village were on their way to a court in the district headquarters town of Medininagar when a speeding truck hit their bike from behind near Rajwadih village, killing one in the spot while the other was dragged about a kilometre away from the accident spot, they said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Medininagar) Surjeet Kumar said a hunt was on to track the killer truck. He said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem in Medinirai Medical College and Hospital, Medininagar.

