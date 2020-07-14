Bulandshahr, Jul 14 (PTI) Two men, who have several criminal cases registered against them, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Tuesday.

One of them, identified as Vishal, was nabbed in an injured condition after an encounter with police in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh.

The other person, identified as Aman, was later held during a combing operation, the senior superintendent of police added.

Vishal and Aman, both residents of Ghaziabad district, allegedly used to steal vehicles from Delhi and Noida. They had also allegedly committed two loots in Bulandshahr district, police said.

Vishal has 9 cases registered against him in different police stations, while Aman is an accused in 5 criminal cases, they said.

