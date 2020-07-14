Mumbai, July 14: Medics at the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital in Mumbai turned joyful on Tuesday on learning that the oldest COVID-19 patient admitted at their facility, who has recovered, is set to turn 101-year-old. His birthday was celebrated by the hospital staff by cutting a cake. Dharavi Slum in Mumbai a Global Role Model for Containing Spread of COVID-19, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The patient, identified as Arjun Govind Naringrekar, would turn 101 tomorrow - the same day when he is scheduled to be discharged from the hospital. Naringrekar's battle against coronavirus will inspire scores as he has succeeded in recovering from the disease despite the age-related ailments.

In the video clip released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it could be seen that Naringrekar - seated on a wheelchair - is served a cake by the medics who are seen in full body hazmat suits and PPE kits.

Watch Video of 101-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient's Birthday Celebration

#WATCH Maharashtra: Staff of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray hospital in Mumbai celebrates the 101st birthday of Arjun Govind Naringrekar. Naringrekar, who turns 101-years-old tomorrow, is also getting discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19. (Source: BMC) pic.twitter.com/T56RFGpUNX — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Mumbai, the worst-affected city due to the coronavirus crisis, has so far reported a total of 92,988 cases. On Monday, the city had recorded a spike of 1,243 new infections and 44 deaths. The overall fatality count in Mumbai is 5,288.

