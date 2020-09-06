Sant Kabirnagar (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Two people died and six others got injured here on Sunday after they were caught in a lightning strike, officials said.

District Magistrate Ravish Kumar Gupta said the deceased have been identified as Gangadeen (24) and Budhiram (30) of Itthawa village.

He added that six others were injured in the incident and they have been hospitalised.

