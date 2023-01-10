Amethi (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, Ram Chandan Kanaujia (45) died on Monday after his cycle was hit by a motorcycle near Sokha Singh turn in Sangrampur area here, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Class 8 Student Applies 'Sindoor' to Girl at Knife Point in Maharajganj, Detained.

In another incident, Ajay Yadav (15) was killed after a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Fursatganj area on Monday, the police said.

The truck driver was caught and the vehicle seized, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 40 Buffaloes, Two Men Killed After Speeding Container Truck Hits Concrete Pillar in Mahoba.

A probe is underway in both cases, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)