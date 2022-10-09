Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) Two people died and five were rescued after the boat in which they were travelling capsized in the Rapti river here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Newarpatti village under the Badhalganj police station area, they said.

"The boat, which was carrying seven passengers including a woman, started sinking due to strong waves. As the passengers raised an alarm, people from nearby villages rushed to their help," Superintendent of Police (South) AK Singh said.

"Four men and a woman were rescued by the villagers," he said.

The villagers managed to pull out Baliram Singh from the river but he was declared dead by doctors. The body of Brijesh Yadav was fished out two hours later, the SP said.

An investigation into the incident is underway, the police said.

