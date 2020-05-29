Rajya Sabha Secretariat Official Tests Positive for COVID-19, Two Floors of Parliament Annexe Building Sealed: Sources

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, May 29: A Rajya Sabha Secretariat official tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the fourth such case in the Parliament complex, sources said here.

The director-level officer who attended work on May 28 was found positive for the infection along with his family members, they said. India Records Highest Single Day Spike of 7,466 COVID-19 Cases And 175 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 1,65,799 And Death Toll Mounts to 4706.

Two floors of the Parliament's Annexe building have been sealed, the sources added. This is the second case of an official posted in the building testing positive for the infection.

