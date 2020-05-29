India Records Highest Single Day Spike of 7,466 COVID-19 Cases And 175 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 1,65,799 And Death Toll Mounts to 4706

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 29: India witnessed the highest spike of 7,466 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours in the country. The total number of cases in India is now at 1,65,799 including 89,987 active cases and 71,105 people have been cured, discharged and migrated. The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 4706, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers released on Friday.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in India, with a total of 59546 cases. The death toll in the state has increased to 1982. Tamil Nadu comes in second place in terms of the number of people affected by COVID-19 with a total of 19,372 cases. The number of cases in the national capital has increased to 16,281 and in Gujarat, the COVID-19 positive cases have shot to 15,562. Lockdown 5.0 Strategy: Amit Shah Seeks Views of Chief Ministers on COVID-19 Shutdown.

Highest spike of 7,466 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours in the country; 175 deaths reported. Total number of cases in the country now at 165799 including 89987 active cases, 71105 cured/discharged/migrated and 4706 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/YbEb1HbDsl — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

Here's the state-wise coronavirus tally in states across India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 3251 2125 59 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 0 4 Assam 856 104 4 5 Bihar 3296 1211 15 6 Chandigarh 288 189 4 7 Chhattisgarh 399 83 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 9 Delhi 16281 7495 316 10 Goa 69 38 0 11 Gujarat 15562 8003 960 12 Haryana 1504 881 19 13 Himachal Pradesh 276 70 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2036 859 27 15 Jharkhand 469 212 4 16 Karnataka 2533 834 47 17 Kerala 1088 555 7 18 Ladakh 73 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 7453 4050 321 20 Maharashtra 59546 18616 1982 21 Manipur 55 5 0 22 Meghalaya 21 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Nagaland 18 0 0 25 Odisha 1660 887 7 26 Puducherry 51 14 0 27 Punjab 2158 1946 40 28 Rajasthan 8067 4817 180 29 Sikkim 1 0 0 30 Tamil Nadu 19372 10548 145 31 Telengana 2256 1345 67 32 Tripura 242 167 0 33 Uttarakhand 500 79 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 7170 4215 197 35 West Bengal 4536 1668 295 Cases being reassigned to states 4673 Total# 165799 71106 4706

India currently is in the middle of the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown and it will end on May 31. On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to all chief ministers and sought their views on the nationwide lockdown. Since March 25, the lockdown has been extended four times. In the meeting, all the chief minister conveyed their views on how they want to move forward to Shah.