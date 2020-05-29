India Records Highest Single Day Spike of 7,466 COVID-19 Cases And 175 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 1,65,799 And Death Toll Mounts to 4706

Mumbai, May 29: India witnessed the highest spike of 7,466 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours in the country. The total number of cases in India is now at 1,65,799 including 89,987 active cases and 71,105 people have been cured, discharged and migrated. The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 4706, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers released on Friday.
Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in India, with a total of 59546 cases. The death toll in the state has increased to 1982. Tamil Nadu comes in second place in terms of the number of people affected by COVID-19 with a total of 19,372 cases. The number of cases in the national capital has increased to 16,281 and in Gujarat, the COVID-19 positive cases have shot to 15,562. Lockdown 5.0 Strategy: Amit Shah Seeks Views of Chief Ministers on COVID-19 Shutdown.
7,466 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours:
Highest spike of 7,466 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours in the country; 175 deaths reported. Total number of cases in the country now at 165799 including 89987 active cases, 71105 cured/discharged/migrated and 4706 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/YbEb1HbDsl
— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020
Here's the state-wise coronavirus tally in states across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3251
|2125
|59
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|856
|104
|4
|5
|Bihar
|3296
|1211
|15
|6
|Chandigarh
|288
|189
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|399
|83
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|16281
|7495
|316
|10
|Goa
|69
|38
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|15562
|8003
|960
|12
|Haryana
|1504
|881
|19
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|276
|70
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2036
|859
|27
|15
|Jharkhand
|469
|212
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|2533
|834
|47
|17
|Kerala
|1088
|555
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|73
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7453
|4050
|321
|20
|Maharashtra
|59546
|18616
|1982
|21
|Manipur
|55
|5
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|21
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|18
|0
|0
|25
|Odisha
|1660
|887
|7
|26
|Puducherry
|51
|14
|0
|27
|Punjab
|2158
|1946
|40
|28
|Rajasthan
|8067
|4817
|180
|29
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|19372
|10548
|145
|31
|Telengana
|2256
|1345
|67
|32
|Tripura
|242
|167
|0
|33
|Uttarakhand
|500
|79
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|7170
|4215
|197
|35
|West Bengal
|4536
|1668
|295
|Cases being reassigned to states
|4673
|Total#
|165799
|71106
|4706
India currently is in the middle of the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown and it will end on May 31. On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to all chief ministers and sought their views on the nationwide lockdown. Since March 25, the lockdown has been extended four times. In the meeting, all the chief minister conveyed their views on how they want to move forward to Shah.