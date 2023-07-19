Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Two youths, who had gone for a picnic, drowned in the Gogunda police station area of Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Wednesday.

Hitesh Patel (25) and Sandeep Lohar (26) drowned in the Kathar river, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Hemraj Goswami of Gogunda police station said.

The body of Hitesh Patel has been taken out from the river with the help of villagers while the Civil Defense team is searching for Sandeep's body, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that six friends had arrived on the banks of the Kathar river for a picnic. Hitesh and Sandeep had jumped into the river to take a bath when they slipped into deep water.

Hitesh's body has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for postmortem, ASI added.

