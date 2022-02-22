Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Two people have been arrested for allegedly beating up a Dalit youth with a shoe and dragging him with a belt around his neck here on Monday, police said.

A video of the two men beating the youth has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Biharigarh village under Bhopa police station limits, they said.

Also Read | Pegasus Row: Supreme Court to Hear Batch of Pleas on Pegasus Spying Allegations on February 23.

The arrested men were identified as Sanjay Kumar, the village head's husband, and his relative Omprakash.

According to the villagers, a community panchayat had been convened to resolve a dispute between the two parties. As the youth confronted Kumar and Omprakash, they allegedly thrashed him with a shoe and dragged him around by tying a belt around his neck.

Also Read | Tata-Mistry Case: Supreme Court to Hear Review Plea Filed by Cyrus Investments in Open Court on March 9.

Further investigation is underway, senior superintendent of police Abhishek Yadav said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)