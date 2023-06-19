Kolkata, Jun 19 (PTI) Two persons, including the owner of a nightclub in Shakespeare Sarani here, were arrested for allegedly chaining a monkey for a theme party, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by a forest range officer, police arrested the duo for keeping the animal chained last week, he said.

The accused have been booked under different sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

"We have started an investigation," the officer added.

