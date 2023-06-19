Bhopal, June 19: The houses of three persons arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) for forcing a youth to act like a dog were bulldozed amid tight security in Bhopal on Monday. The action came following the arrest of the three persons who allegedly assaulted a youth around one-and-a-half-month back.

On Sunday night, a video went viral on social media wherein a youth could be seen tied with a chain and forced to act like a dog. The victim, who was later identified as Vijay Ramchandani, was seen pleading for mercy, while the accused kept abusing him and asking him to bark like a dog. 'Kutta Banke Dikha': Miscreants Force Man to Act Like Dog in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra Orders Probe Into Disturbing Viral Video.

Watch Video: Houses of Men Accused of Forcing Youth To Act Like Dog Bulldozed in Madhya Pradesh

#WATCH | Local administration in the presence of police demolishes the residence of Sameer Khan who is accused of brutally thrashing and harassing a youth in Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/bj4urY0WVm — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 19, 2023

In the 50-second video, Ramchandani could be heard saying, "Mujhe maf kar do, mai miyan bhai banne ke liye taiyar hun (please pardon me, I am ready to become miyan bhai)." Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Youth Chained, Forced To Act Like Dog in Bhopal; Three Held After Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video: Group of Miscreants Chain and Treat a Man Like a Dog As Punishment

#BREAKING Madhya Pradesh: A group of miscreants chain & treat a man like a dog as a punishment. I've ordered Bhopal Police Commissioner to authenticate the veracity & take action within 24 hours: @drnarottammisra slams the act.@Gurjarrrrr shares more details with @kritsween pic.twitter.com/MyDu5BO0pt — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 19, 2023

According to the police, the victim was referring to 'miyan' for Muslim, and therefore NSA has been imposed against the accused. While the incident took place one-and-a-half-month back, the administrative action began after it was made viral on social media on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, Home Minister Narottam Mishra told mediapersons that he has watched the video and directed Bhopal police commissioner to take prompt action in the matter.

"I saw the video and felt that it was a grievous incident. Such behaviour towards any human being is highly condemnable. I have instructed Bhopal police commissioner to probe the incident and take action within 24 hours," the minister said.

Couple of hours after Mishra's statement, Bhopal district police claimed to have arrested three persons. "At least six persons were involved the case, and three of them have been arrested. They have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA). A search is on to nab the remaining culprits," the police said.

