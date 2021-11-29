Coimbatore, Nov 29 (PTI): Two incidents of immolation attempts were reported from the districts of Coimbatore and Tirupur, about 55 km away, police said on Monday.

Accusing a politician of harassing and torturing him and his daughter over a property dispute, a postal employee tried to set himself ablaze on the premises of the Collectorate here on Monday.

Police said they stopped the person.

Preliminary inquiry, police said, revealed that Arbutharaj had a property dispute with his neighbour who was a local leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Kuppuswami.

Arbutharaj alleged Kuppuswami used to beat him up and his eight-year-old girl following the row. Police complaints were lodged but no action was taken, he said.

Even the district administration did not take any action on his petition submitted to the Collector on November 15, he said. Upset over this, Arbutharaj arrived at the Collectorate today, poured petrol over his person and also on his two daughters and son, and tried to light a match-stick when the police stopped him. In a similar incident reported from Tirupur, a 32-year-old man poured petrol on himself and tried to kill himself along with his two sons at the Collectorate. According to the police, Mohammed Rafiq had reportedly given Rs 2 lakh and 15 sovereigns of ornament to his sister-in- law after the death of his wife so that the valuables could be used for the education of his children. Later, the sister-in-law refused to return the valuables after which Rafiq lodged complaints with the police but no action was taken. So, an upset Rafiq arrived at the Collectorate with his sons, poured petrol on himself and tried to burn himself to death. But, the police said they stopped him and asked him to prepare a fresh petition and submit it to the Collector.

