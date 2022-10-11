New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Two men have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly killing a 23-year-old person in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Ajay (20) and Aamir (18), both residents of Sangam Vihar here, they said.

The deceased had thrashed one of the juveniles earlier following which the four attacked him to take revenge, police said.

The police received information about the stabbing incident on Sunday. The injured, Faraz, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was taken to AIIMS where he was declared brought dead, police said.

During inquiry, a friend of Faraz said that Ajay, Aamir the and two juveniles stopped them on Sunday after which one of the juvenile confronted him, a senior police officer said.

Faraz got down from the vehicle and started talking to them. However, the juvenile attacked Faraz with a dagger. Faraz tried to escape but the two men caught hold of him and the juvenile again attacked him. They later ran away from the spot, the officer said.

During investigation, the CCTV camera footage of the area were analysed and all the four accused were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

The police found out that Faraz had thrashed a juvenile around seven days back.

On Sunday, the juvenile stopped Faraz and they started arguing with each other. They had a heated argument and Faraz was stabbed, police added.

