Imphal, Jan 16 (PTI) Two members of the proscribed KCP (PWG) were arrested in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Thursday.

Khangembam Sanaton Singh (51) and Thokchom Tiken Singh (43) were arrested from Uripok Mayai Leikai near Machang Bakery, they said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Heavy Rain in 9 Districts, Urges Fishermen To Avoid Venturing Into Sea.

The duo was accused of extorting shop owners and small businesses, they added.

Four mobile phones were seized from them, police said.

Also Read | Pune: 18-Year-Old Working As Carpenter Accidentally Swallows Sharp Nail While Working, Doctors of Baner Hospital Remove Foreign Object Successfully.

Meanwhile, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was found in the Bishnupur and Thoubal districts.

From the adjoining area of Aigejang and Leimaram Uyok Ching in Bishnupur's Nambol, a 51 mm mortar tube launcher, an SLR with magazine, a sniper rifle, three 40 mm lathode shell, four 36 grenades, a smoke bomb and two wireless sets were among the items seized on Wednesday, police said.

In the Nongpok Sekmai police station area in Thoubal district, security forces seized a 9mm CMG magazine, four 36 grenades, 27 live rounds of ammunition, three tear smoke shells and three radio sets, among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)