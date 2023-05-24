Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Two persons were killed while over 20 others were injured when a city bus they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Wednesday, the police said.

According to officials, the incident took place at Gharghoda-Charbhata turn in Raigarh district on Wednesday morning. The bus was coming from Lailunga to Raigarh when it overturned leaving two of its passengers dead on the spot.

Also Read | WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Out at wbresults.nic.in; West Bengal Board Declares Class 12th Exam Results, 89.25% Students Pass, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Following information, a team of Gharghoda police reached the spot and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Panchayat President Sillu Chowdhary along with locals of the village also reached the spot for assistance in the rescue operation.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: Minor Girl Murders Younger Sister With Help of Boyfriend, Chops Body and Burns It With Acid in Vaishali District.

"Two of the passengers were killed, while 20 others are injured in the incident. The condition of 7 of those injured in the accident is critical. All of them have been shifted to Raigarh Medical College for treatment," the police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)