Malda (West Bengal), Jul 19 (PTI) Two women were killed and five other people injured in lightning strike during a thunderstorm in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday, police said.

Strong winds accompanied by lightning strike lashed the Harishchandrapur area of the Chanchal sub-division in the afternoon, killing two women and injuring five other people working in the agricultural fields in Gobra village, they said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 153 COVID-19 Positive Cases Today : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

They were taken to a local health centre, where the two were declared brought dead, while the injured people were shifted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital and the Chanchal Super Speciality Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Jaya Mondal and Seema Mondal, a police officer added.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Affordable Smartphone: Here's Everything You Need To Know.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)