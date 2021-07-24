Ballia (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) Two persons were killed and four others injured after a jeep rammed into a stationary truck in a village here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Pipariya village on the Phephana-Rasra road, they said.

The total of six people injured in the incident were rushed to the district hospital, where Savita (50) and driver of the jeep, Dabbu (33), succumbed to injuries, they added.

The four injured persons were referred to Varanasi for treatment, police said, adding the bodies of the deceased persons have been sent for postmortem.

