Bahraich (UP), May 13 (PTI) Two people were killed and one other injured when their motorcycle after being hit by a stray bull lost control and collided with an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Thursday.

Vikram (18) and Nanko (35) were killed in the incident that took place near Madan Kothi on Wednesday, they said.

One Pintu Verma (24) was injured but his condition is stated to be stable, they added.

