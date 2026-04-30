India News | 2 Lakh Kg Nandini Ghee Supply to Tirupati Monthly for Six Months: Bamul President DK Suresh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): Bangalore Cooperative Milk Union (Bamul) President DK Suresh on Wednesday announced that the cooperative will supply 2 lakh kilograms of Nandini ghee every month to Tirupati Tirumala Sannidhana for the next six months, under a separate agreement with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The ghee supply vehicle was flagged off at the Bamul office in Bengaluru earlier today, according to a statement released by the Bangalore Cooperative Milk Union.

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"Bamul will supply 2 lakh kg of ghee to Tirupati Tirumala Sannidhana every month for the next six months. Ghee was supplied by KMF every year," said Bamul President and immediate past MP DK Suresh.

Suresh addressed the media at the Bangalore Cooperative Milk Union (Bamul) office on Wednesday. Earlier, the Bamul director, along with the officials, flagged off the ghee supply vehicle to Tirupati.

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"We have received a tender for the supply of Nandini ghee to Tirupati, the amount of which is Rs 136 crore. 12.5 tons of ghee will be supplied daily for the next six months. Bamul consortium is making this supply in a separate agreement with TTD. Nandini ghee has earned a name at the national level in terms of quality and taste," he said.

"Digital lock technology has been used for transportation. It can only be opened if the password given by us is entered there. We are also providing quality products to the customers," he said.

"This is possible because of the blessings of Venkateswara Swamy and Padmavati Amma on our Nandini. Action has already been taken against those who are misusing the name of Nandini and committing irregularities in the market. Complaints have already been filed against such people by the union," he said.

"The media should give more publicity to such quality products. This will benefit the farmers of Karnataka more. We are currently collecting 1 crore litres of milk. We are thinking of bringing special milk products to the market in the coming days," he said.

"Kanakpura Mega Dairy Plant has received the CIA Award for the third consecutive time. I congratulate all the staff of the union for maintaining cleanliness and quality. We should provide quality products to people using more technology. Everyone, including the director, is working together," he said.

When asked about the price hike, he said, "There are no price hike proposals at the moment. We will study how much milk prices are in the market. We have some shortcomings. We will seek permission from the government to correct them. The cost of purchasing packaging equipment for products is increasing. For example, plastic crates and packing covers. And cleaning chemicals are being imported from abroad. We will talk to KMF about this and think about what to do in the future. Private companies have increased the price of milk by Rs 2. Since we are under the government, we will bring this to the attention of the government. We aim to provide quality products."

"There is a demand for half a litre of milk in the market. Its price has increased. The price of one litre of milk is less. It is not a burden. Because each union has its own milk price. Also, as soon as the monsoon arrives, the supply of milk will increase by 10-15 lakh litres. Last year, 1.5 crore litres of milk were coming to the state. We are taking 14 lakh litres of milk from Bamul. In the summer, 17.5 lakh litres of milk are coming. Our target is 21 lakh litres of milk. We are moving forward to sell milk products rather than milk," he said.

When asked why ghee is being supplied from Bamul, he said, "Procurement is important. We had been preparing for this for the last 6 months. If we do not have the supply capacity, we will have to struggle after getting the tender. We got the tender after getting ready for that."

"17.5 lakh litres of milk are being collected daily in Bamul. Our target this year is 20-21 lakh litres. Special training is being given in the production associations to increase milk. A program has been formulated since last January to ensure that more female calves are produced, and three lakh semen is being purchased at each stage and put into the heifers. Training is being given on the growth and health of the cows. A team has been appointed to observe. Work is being done in that regard to determine the quality of the milk products to take the quality to international levels," he said.

"We are thinking about many products like indigenous milk, fat-free, lactose-free, probiotic yoghurt. We have to offer them according to the market. We are also conducting some research on this," he said. (ANI)

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